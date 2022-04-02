© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Around the State

Cuomo files suit against NY ethics board over book profits

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published April 2, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT
Governor Andrew Cuomo
Dan Clark/WMHT
/
File photo
Former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday filed a lawsuit against the state's ethics commission, the latest move in an ongoing dispute over his earnings from a book about his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Albany, Cuomo accused the Joint Commission on Public Ethics of violating his constitutional rights and showing “extraordinary bias against him."

A spokesperson for JCOPE said they had no comment.

In December, JCOPE ordered Cuomo to turn over money from his book “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Cuomo's camp decried the order and promised a legal fight.

Shortly after, though, the state attorney general's office issued a letter saying the commission had more steps to take before the office could get involved in trying to claim the money.

The commission has regulatory oversight over lobbyists and government officials. Its staff had granted approval for Cuomo's book deal in July 2020, after being told that Cuomo would not use state personnel or resources.

A state Assembly investigation found that wasn't the case, that state resources and personnel were involved in the book coming to fruition.

But Cuomo’s representatives have said any state employees involved with the book were using personal time, not work time.

Around the State
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press