Missing Man From Williamsville Found Safe

UPDATE: Police say John Lane was found safe at 3:31 pm, and have cancelled the missing adult alert. No additional information was provided.

Amherst Police ask your help locating an elderly man missing from Williamsville since Wednesday afternoon.

John P. Lane, 85, left the Country Club of Buffalo in Williamsville at 2 pm on December 16.

He was last seen at a gas station in Oswego at 9:30 am Thursday.

Police say Lane is a vulnerable adult with Alzheimer's disease and may be in need of medical attention.

He drives a gray 2012 Toyota Camry similar to the one shown here.

NY Plate: U923RL

We're told he is white, and was last seen wearing a blue blazer, blue overcoat and gray pants.

If you can help police call 911.