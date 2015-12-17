Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Missing Man From Williamsville Found Safe
UPDATE: Police say John Lane was found safe at 3:31 pm, and have cancelled the missing adult alert. No additional information was provided.
Amherst Police ask your help locating an elderly man missing from Williamsville since Wednesday afternoon.
John P. Lane, 85, left the Country Club of Buffalo in Williamsville at 2 pm on December 16.
He was last seen at a gas station in Oswego at 9:30 am Thursday.
Police say Lane is a vulnerable adult with Alzheimer's disease and may be in need of medical attention.
He drives a gray 2012 Toyota Camry similar to the one shown here.
NY Plate: U923RL
We're told he is white, and was last seen wearing a blue blazer, blue overcoat and gray pants.
If you can help police call 911.
- Amherst Town Police Department
- (716) 689-1311