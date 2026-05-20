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Trump and Vance share mixed messages on the state of the war with Iran

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
Franco Ordoñez
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

President Trump and the White House are sending conflicting signals about the state of the Iran war and the negotiations intended to end it.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez