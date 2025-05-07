12:00: Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester mayor

1:00: “Captain of Moonshots” Astro Teller on technology's effects on the pace of human life

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running in the June Democratic primary. This hour, we sit down with Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester Mayor. Lupien is a current member of Rochester City Council whose priorities for office include guaranteed basic income, access to safe and affordable housing, community responder programs, and funding for youth programs. She joins us in the studio to discuss her background and her platform, and she answers our questions and yours. In studio:



Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester mayor

Then in our second hour, self-driving cars are now regularly showing up on the streets of San Francisco. The man who leads the team that developed them says technology is speeding up the pace of human life. He has his eyes on even bigger accomplishments, in the fields of climate change, health care, and more. Astro Teller is the “Captain of Moonshots” at X Google’s Factory and Innovation Lab. He's in Rochester for an event at RIT, but first, he joins us on "Connections." In studio:



Astro Teller, “Captain of Moonshots” at X, the Moonshot Factory for Alphabet

Bob Finnerty, associate vice president of communications at RIT

Lisa Chase, vice president and secretary of the university for RIT

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.