© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester mayor

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:43 PM EDT
A smiling woman with long red wavy hair wearing red glasses and a purple scarf
Provided photo/CITY
/
Provided
Mary Lupien

12:00: Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester mayor

1:00: “Captain of Moonshots” Astro Teller on technology's effects on the pace of human life

We continue our series of conversations with candidates running in the June Democratic primary. This hour, we sit down with Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester Mayor. Lupien is a current member of Rochester City Council whose priorities for office include guaranteed basic income, access to safe and affordable housing, community responder programs, and funding for youth programs. She joins us in the studio to discuss her background and her platform, and she answers our questions and yours. In studio:

  • Mary Lupien, candidate for Rochester mayor

Then in our second hour, self-driving cars are now regularly showing up on the streets of San Francisco. The man who leads the team that developed them says technology is speeding up the pace of human life. He has his eyes on even bigger accomplishments, in the fields of climate change, health care, and more. Astro Teller is the “Captain of Moonshots” at X Google’s Factory and Innovation Lab. He's in Rochester for an event at RIT, but first, he joins us on "Connections." In studio:

  • Astro Teller, “Captain of Moonshots” at X, the Moonshot Factory for Alphabet
  • Bob Finnerty, associate vice president of communications at RIT
  • Lisa Chase, vice president and secretary of the university for RIT

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.