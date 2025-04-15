© 2025 WXXI News
Afghan refugees in limbo: what's next for allies who served the U.S. military?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 15, 2025 at 11:03 PM EDT
Keeping Our Promise Logo: The letters "KOP" in blue with white starts and red stripes on the O. "Keeping Our Promise" appears below it.
Keeping Our Promise

12:00: Afghan refugees in limbo: what's next for allies who served the U.S. military?

1:00: The 2025 'Dirty Dozen' and other recycling tips

Trump administration policies have left about 40,000 Afghan refugees who served the U.S. military in limbo. The Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program has been paused under Trump's executive order, leaving Afghan allies as targets of the Taliban. In Rochester, the nonprofit Keeping Our Promise has expedited its work to resettle refugees, but that work grows more difficult by the day. This hour, we discuss the state of the SIV program and how it's affecting Afghan refugees who were approved to come to Rochester. Our guests:

  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
  • Stephen Cady, veteran and volunteer with Keeping Our Promise
  • Z.K., IT engineer

Then in our second hour, can you name the 2025 "Dirty Dozen?" In the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services (DES), the term refers to the 12 items that cannot be thrown in your curbside recycling. While county recycling leaders say Monroe County has been ranked among the best municipalities for recycling in the U.S., one in ten items placed in residents' recycling bins shouldn't be there. This hour, we're joined by the DES team to explore the state of county recycling efforts and what you need to know. Our guests:

  • Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
  • Tina Stevens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
