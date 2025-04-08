Following a strike and a staffing crisis, what's next for prison reform in New York State?

12:00: Following a corrections officers' strike and a staffing crisis, what's next for prison reform in New York State?

1:00: New York's birds of prey are at risk, but you can help

Prison reform is back in the headlines in New York State, following a massive strike by corrections officers. The wildcat strike began on February 17, with thousands of corrections officers at more than forty state prisons walking off the job. Officers protested working conditions for nearly a month before more than 2,000 were fired for not returning to work. As reported by Capitol News Bureau reporter Jeongyoon Han, the strike exacerbated staffing shortages in prisons and has ignited debate over the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement — or HALT — Act. Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed new reforms; the ideas have been met with mixed reviews. This hour, we explore the state of prison reform in New York. Our guests:



Jeongyoon Han, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network

Jennifer Scaife, executive director of the Correctional Association of New York

Michael Stamp, corrections officer

Then in our second hour, bald eagles and peregrine falcons in New York State are in danger. As reported by WXXI's Veronica Volk, both species were pushed to the brink of extinction by habitat loss and the pesticide DDT. Thanks to conservation efforts in recent years, their populations have grown, but eagles and falcons are still at risk. Some of the birds could be in your own backyard. This hour, our guests help us understand the threats facing local birds of prey and how humans are helping or hindering their survival. Our guests:



Veronica Volk, senior producer and editor for WXXI News

Amy Mahar, biologist in the Bureau of Wildlife for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

June Summers, president of the Genesee Valley Audubon Society

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.