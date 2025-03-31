Sackets Harbor community calls for return of three children taken during ICE dairy farm visit

Three children enrolled at Sackets Harbor Central School, and their mother, were four of the seven individuals detained by federal immigration officials at a Jefferson County dairy farm last week.

On March 24, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said it began conducting “enhanced targeted operations” in New York to enforce U.S. Immigration law.

That included a visit to North Harbor Dairy, located in the town of Hounsfield in Jefferson County.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed via an email that during the course of a federal law enforcement investigation conducted on Thursday, March 27, Border Patrol agents “encountered seven individuals determined to be in the United States illegally, including two minors,” all of whom were not part of the initial investigation.

CBP says it took those seven people into custody, processed them, and then turned them over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It also confirmed that all those individuals have been transferred out of New York State and are currently awaiting removal proceedings.

The Sackets Harbor Central School District has confirmed that those individuals include three children who are enrolled there: one child in the elementary school, and two in the high school, one of whom was processed as an adult.

“Basically, law enforcement was executing a warrant for a person who was allegedly involved in a crime. This happened at a local farm within my school district boundaries,” said Jennifer Gaffney, the Sackets Harbor Superintendent. “My students were caught in the middle of that raid, and they were taken and detained.”

While Gaffney said she was unable to give personal details about the children, she said “these kids are classmates, they are good friends, they are wonderful students, and they are part of the fabric of our school community, and they just need to be returned to their classrooms.”

Gaffney said since Thursday morning, she and her colleagues have been in contact with every state and federal representative they can reach “to determine their whereabouts and their wellbeing, as well as to secure their return.”

CBP declined to provide further details on the family’s case or current whereabouts and ICE has not responded to a request for comment and information.

The President and CEO of the NY Immigration Coalition, Murad Awawdeh, said the Sackets Harbor detainment “is an affront to American values and to humanity in general. We’re supposed to live in a nation of laws.”

Awawdeh said he was familiar with the family’s situation and that his organization believes they are now being held in a detention center in Texas.

He said the family had an immigration case in New York and had been attending immigration check-ins and court hearings.“They were snatched by ICE agents and sent thousands of miles away from their home and their community,” he said. “Everyone in America has the right to due process, but Donald Trump and Tom Homan are acting fully outside of the law.”

Tom Homan is President Trump’s appointed Border Czar. He grew up in Jefferson County, near North Harbor Dairy.

“We are going to make this country safe again,” Homan said of immigration crackdown efforts in a Fox News interview earlier in March. “I'm proud to be a part of this administration. We are not stopping. I don't care what the judges think. I don't care what the Left thinks. We're coming.”

Corey DeCillis, chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee, said he was in direct contact with the owner of the North Harbor Dairy Farm over the weekend, who described the ICE visit to him. “He explained to me how detrimental and how terrifying it was to see those kids [taken] by masked, armed Homeland Security agents and ICE agents, handcuffed and put in the van, and escorted off his farm.”

“That really hit home for me. I have kids. That is not the way to treat children," said DeCillis. He and other members of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee are planning a rally to support the students for this Saturday, April 5, at 2 p.m. in Sackets Harbor.

The rally will end in front of the home of Border Czar Tom Homan, which is in Sackets Harbor. “He lives in that community and he is a North Country native, so this is right in his backyard. And it’s shameful," said DeCillis. "Obviously this is the administration’s policy, but I really think they’re going about it the total wrong way, and he needs to understand this is his backyard and his community and he’s impacting it greatly."