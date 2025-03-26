12:00: Gaming out the future of the American auto industry

1:00: Celebrating WXXI News Director Randy Gorbman's career

For years, union members have been more open to tariffs than most economists or politicians. This hour, we sit down to discuss whether the newest round of tariffs — 25% tariffs on cars coming from other countries — could bring more manufacturing back to this country. And auto dealers are preparing for the effect of tariffs with multiple strategies to prevent steep price increases. How long can they hold out? Our guests:



Dan Maloney, president of the Rochester Area Labor Federation, president of the Rochester Labor Council, and president of UAW Local 1097

Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers’ Association

Then in our second hour, WXXI's "quintessential newsman" is retiring. Randy Gorbman has served as the director of news and public affairs for 12 years, and on Friday, he will sign off for the last time (at least in his full-time role). Randy is an award-winning journalist, who in recent days, has received the key to the City of Rochester and a proclamation from the U.S. House of Representatives. Despite his many accolades, colleagues and listeners alike know him as a down-to-earth, kind-hearted person whose passion for journalism is rivaled only by that of his passion for NASCAR. The staff at WXXI affectionally call him the G.O.A.T. This hour, we sit down with Randy to discuss his nearly 50 years in radio journalism, how he's covered some of the heaviest stories in half a century of news, what it means to navigate an ever-changing industry, and how his talent and dedication have shaped the WXXI newsroom. Our guest:

