Connections

What you need to know about Greenland, Denmark, and Trump

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 20, 2025 at 11:37 PM EDT
12:00: What you need to know about Greenland, Denmark, and Trump

1:00: The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2025 'Five to Revive'

Data scientist Joseph Burgess lives in Europe and brings insight into the Trump administration's push to "get" Greenland for the United States. What does data show us about what Greenlanders want? What about Americans? We discuss it. Then, Burgess turns his attention to upcoming American special elections and some of the challenges and opportunities facing both major American political parties. Our guest:

  • Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen

Then in our second hour, the Landmark Society's Five to Revive is back. The 2025 list includes the Bellona Mill in Yates County, mid-century modern round banks in Monroe County, Wells College in Cayuga County, the Cox Building in Monroe County, and a thematic listing: traditional neighborhood commercial corridors. Each of the historic properties and the theme were selected for rehabilitation. Our guests walk us through this year's "five," why they were selected, and what the preservation process could entail. Our guests:

  • Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Larry Francer, associate director of preservation at the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Andy Roblee, president of the Preservation Association of Central New York (PACNY), and graduate of Wells College
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
