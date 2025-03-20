12:00: What you need to know about Greenland, Denmark, and Trump

1:00: The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2025 'Five to Revive'

Data scientist Joseph Burgess lives in Europe and brings insight into the Trump administration's push to "get" Greenland for the United States. What does data show us about what Greenlanders want? What about Americans? We discuss it. Then, Burgess turns his attention to upcoming American special elections and some of the challenges and opportunities facing both major American political parties. Our guest:



Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen

Then in our second hour, the Landmark Society's Five to Revive is back. The 2025 list includes the Bellona Mill in Yates County, mid-century modern round banks in Monroe County, Wells College in Cayuga County, the Cox Building in Monroe County, and a thematic listing: traditional neighborhood commercial corridors. Each of the historic properties and the theme were selected for rehabilitation. Our guests walk us through this year's "five," why they were selected, and what the preservation process could entail. Our guests:

