Connections

Clean energy in the age of 'drill, baby, drill'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:43 AM EDT
Solar panels
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

12:00: Clean energy in the age of 'drill, baby, drill'

1:00: Rochester hot sauce company on 'Hot Ones'

President Trump is promising to "drill, baby, drill" in the American energy sector. He hailed a renewed focus on fossil fuels, while continuing to downplay climate change and cleaner energies. So what does that mean for sectors that have been growing, like solar? We talk about the effects — so far — on clean energy, and what's likely coming next. And discuss what's happening at the state level. Our guest:

  • Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar and member of the board of directors for the New York Solar Energy Industry Association (NYSEIA)

Then in our second hour, "Hot Ones" is a YouTube megahit, with hundreds of millions of views and legions of fans who want to see celebrities try to sit through an interview while eating the hottest sauces on the planet. One of the hot sauces featured multiple times is from a Rochester company: Karma Sauce, an unlikely business success. Bill Murray is the latest celebrity to rave about Karma Sauce on the show. This hour, in an homage to "Hot Ones," we see if we can handle the heat. Spoiler alert: this could be Evan's last show. Our guests:

  • Gene Olczak, founder of The Karma Sauce Company
  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News, and hot sauce fan

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
