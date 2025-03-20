12:00: Clean energy in the age of 'drill, baby, drill'

1:00: Rochester hot sauce company on 'Hot Ones'

President Trump is promising to "drill, baby, drill" in the American energy sector. He hailed a renewed focus on fossil fuels, while continuing to downplay climate change and cleaner energies. So what does that mean for sectors that have been growing, like solar? We talk about the effects — so far — on clean energy, and what's likely coming next. And discuss what's happening at the state level. Our guest:



Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar and member of the board of directors for the New York Solar Energy Industry Association (NYSEIA)

Then in our second hour, "Hot Ones" is a YouTube megahit, with hundreds of millions of views and legions of fans who want to see celebrities try to sit through an interview while eating the hottest sauces on the planet. One of the hot sauces featured multiple times is from a Rochester company: Karma Sauce, an unlikely business success. Bill Murray is the latest celebrity to rave about Karma Sauce on the show. This hour, in an homage to "Hot Ones," we see if we can handle the heat. Spoiler alert: this could be Evan's last show. Our guests:



Gene Olczak, founder of The Karma Sauce Company

Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News, and hot sauce fan

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.