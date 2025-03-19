© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Democrats reevaluate their leadership

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 19, 2025 at 12:16 AM EDT
A red, white, and blue donkey, symbolizing the Democratic party

12:00: Democrats reevaluate their leadership

1:00: Business conferences respond to criticism of DEI

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is on the defense as members of his party question his leadership. Last week, he voted in favor of a Republican-led resolution to fund the government through the end of September. Schumer defended the move, saying it was necessary to avoid a government shutdown. According to NPR, Schumer said a shutdown would have allowed President Trump to take "even more power." Some Democrats say Schumer gave in without a fight. This hour, we talk with local Democrats about their party's leadership at the national level and what it should do moving forward. Guests TBA.

Then in our second hour, the Trump administration's crackdown on DEI programs has received mixed feedback. Supporters of the executive order say DEI policies are discriminatory or divisive. Those who support DEI programs are pushing back. Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James led more than a dozen additional attorneys general in issuing guidance to New York schools regarding the legality and value of DEI practices. What is happening in the business sector? This hour, we're joined by representatives from the upcoming the Elevate Women's Business Summit and the Upstate Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) Conference to explore how minority business leaders are reacting to conversations at the national level. Our guests:

  • Lori Sussle Bonanni, founder and communications consultant for elssus, and speaker at the Elevate Women’s Business Summit
  • Marquita Rugless, owner of ROC Events LLC and speaker at the Elevate Women’s Business Summit
  • Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, temporary purchasing agent for the City of Rochester (retiring In June), and chair of the 2025 Upstate MWBE Conference
  • Lenora Paige, president of Rochester Specialty Contractors

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.