12:00: Democrats reevaluate their leadership

1:00: Business conferences respond to criticism of DEI

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is on the defense as members of his party question his leadership. Last week, he voted in favor of a Republican-led resolution to fund the government through the end of September. Schumer defended the move, saying it was necessary to avoid a government shutdown. According to NPR, Schumer said a shutdown would have allowed President Trump to take "even more power." Some Democrats say Schumer gave in without a fight. This hour, we talk with local Democrats about their party's leadership at the national level and what it should do moving forward. Guests TBA.

Then in our second hour, the Trump administration's crackdown on DEI programs has received mixed feedback. Supporters of the executive order say DEI policies are discriminatory or divisive. Those who support DEI programs are pushing back. Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James led more than a dozen additional attorneys general in issuing guidance to New York schools regarding the legality and value of DEI practices. What is happening in the business sector? This hour, we're joined by representatives from the upcoming the Elevate Women's Business Summit and the Upstate Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) Conference to explore how minority business leaders are reacting to conversations at the national level. Our guests:



Lori Sussle Bonanni, founder and communications consultant for elssus, and speaker at the Elevate Women’s Business Summit

Marquita Rugless, owner of ROC Events LLC and speaker at the Elevate Women’s Business Summit

Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, temporary purchasing agent for the City of Rochester (retiring In June), and chair of the 2025 Upstate MWBE Conference

Lenora Paige, president of Rochester Specialty Contractors

