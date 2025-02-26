© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Libertarians react to DOGE cuts and discuss how to reduce the size of government

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 26, 2025 at 8:15 AM EST
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.
christingasner/Christin Lola
/
stock.adobe.com
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.

12:00: Libertarians react to DOGE cuts and discuss how to reduce the size of government

1:00: What do we misunderstand about homelessness and how to end it?

For years, Libertarians have been calling for significant cuts to the size of the federal government. Now it's finally happening, with DOGE eliminating big numbers of federal jobs and programs. So is this a moment for Libertarians to celebrate? If not, then what do they think DOGE is getting wrong? We discuss it:

  • Kevin Wilson, former chair of the Monroe County Libertarian Party and host of “A Free Solution” podcast

Then in our second hour, a new film follows the story of a woman pushed onto the streets, forcing her to navigate homelessness. While the film is fictional, it is inspired by true events. The filmmakers want audiences to understand that homelessness can happen to anyone, anywhere. “No Address” is being screened in theaters across the country, including in Rochester. The local non-profits Person-Centered Housing Options and the Housing Council are hosting an event tied to the film. Representatives from both organizations join us this hour to discuss the state of homelessness in the region, what we misunderstand about how people become unhoused, and how to end the crisis. Our guests:

  • Nick Coulter, executive vice president and chief of development and community engagement at Person Centered Housing Options
  • Chuck Albanese, co-founder and CEO Person Centered Housing Options
  • Mary Leo, executive director of The Housing Council at PathStone
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.