12:00: Libertarians react to DOGE cuts and discuss how to reduce the size of government

1:00: What do we misunderstand about homelessness and how to end it?

For years, Libertarians have been calling for significant cuts to the size of the federal government. Now it's finally happening, with DOGE eliminating big numbers of federal jobs and programs. So is this a moment for Libertarians to celebrate? If not, then what do they think DOGE is getting wrong? We discuss it:



Kevin Wilson, former chair of the Monroe County Libertarian Party and host of “A Free Solution” podcast

Then in our second hour, a new film follows the story of a woman pushed onto the streets, forcing her to navigate homelessness. While the film is fictional, it is inspired by true events. The filmmakers want audiences to understand that homelessness can happen to anyone, anywhere. “No Address” is being screened in theaters across the country, including in Rochester. The local non-profits Person-Centered Housing Options and the Housing Council are hosting an event tied to the film. Representatives from both organizations join us this hour to discuss the state of homelessness in the region, what we misunderstand about how people become unhoused, and how to end the crisis. Our guests:

