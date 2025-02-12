University of Rochester sues the NIH over research funding cuts

The University of Rochester and 11 other universities are suing the Trump administration seeking to block cuts to medical research.

The National Institutes of Health announced a policy last week capping indirect costs associated with grant funding at 15%. Previously, those costs — which go toward things like building maintenance and administrative salaries — varied, averaging around 28% over time, according to the NIH.

In the lawsuit the University of Rochester contends it could lose up to $40 million in funding for this fiscal year.

The Association of American Universities and its members filed the lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court, naming the Department of Health and Human Services and NIH. Cornell also is listed as a plaintiff.

“While we welcome a thoughtful process of evaluation of indirect costs,” Cornell interim President Michael I. Kotlikoff said, “if the research capabilities of America’s universities are destabilized and undermined in this way, no institutions will be capable of filling the void of discovery and innovation as a public good.”

Kotlikoff’s statement was posted to the university’s website.

The lawsuit alleges that NIH can't make these sweeping changes without congressional approval.

This is one of three lawsuits filed to block the change.

The policy was supposed to go into effect on Feb. 10, but a federal judge in Massachusetts issued a temporary restraining order to block the cuts.

The judge has scheduled in-person hearings for this and another lawsuit later this month.