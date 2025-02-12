© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the first month of Trump 2.0

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 12, 2025 at 11:00 PM EST
A man with short grey hair, mustache, and beard wearing glasses, a blue button-down shirt, a black and grey striped tie, and a grey blazer
David Cay Johnston
/
Twitter
David Cay Johnston

12:00: Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the first month of Trump 2.0

1:00: Is it okay for kids to become friends with AI?

In 2015, investigative journalist David Cay Johnston wrote that Donald Trump wanted to rule not as a president, but as a dictator. Less than a month into the second Trump presidency, Johnston writes that the speed of illegal actions has been breathtaking. Johnston discusses DOGE, the president's desire to be the sole authority on federal money, and more.

  • David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author

Then in our second hour, an increasing number of young people are turning to chatbots for friendship, companionship, or socialization. These online tools use artificial intelligence to mimic a human being. While many users understand they are talking to characters, recent reports have shown others turn to chatbots for advice, support, or even therapy, rather than asking adults for help. In some cases, the programs exacerbate isolation, and in more extreme cases, there are reports of chatbots sending concerning or dangerous messages to kids — sometimes leading to tragic outcomes. This hour, we sit down with experts to discuss the costs and benefits of these kinds of AI tools and their effects on youth mental health. In studio:

  • Jeffrey Allan, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Responsible Technology and assistant professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University
  • Tony Pisani, Ph.D., psychologist, family therapist, suicide prevention researcher, and professor of psychiatry and pediatrics at the University of Rochester Center for the Study and Prevention of Suicide, and founder of SafeSide Prevention
  • Michael Scharf, M.D., Mark and Maureen Davitt Distinguished Professor in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.