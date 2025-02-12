12:00: Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the first month of Trump 2.0

1:00: Is it okay for kids to become friends with AI?

In 2015, investigative journalist David Cay Johnston wrote that Donald Trump wanted to rule not as a president, but as a dictator. Less than a month into the second Trump presidency, Johnston writes that the speed of illegal actions has been breathtaking. Johnston discusses DOGE, the president's desire to be the sole authority on federal money, and more.



David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author

Then in our second hour, an increasing number of young people are turning to chatbots for friendship, companionship, or socialization. These online tools use artificial intelligence to mimic a human being. While many users understand they are talking to characters, recent reports have shown others turn to chatbots for advice, support, or even therapy, rather than asking adults for help. In some cases, the programs exacerbate isolation, and in more extreme cases, there are reports of chatbots sending concerning or dangerous messages to kids — sometimes leading to tragic outcomes. This hour, we sit down with experts to discuss the costs and benefits of these kinds of AI tools and their effects on youth mental health. In studio:

