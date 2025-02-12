© 2025 WXXI News
India's Modi will have to tread lightly to avoid Trump triggers at tomorrow's meeting

By Diaa Hadid
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:32 PM EST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting President Trump in Washington, D.C., after defusing potential Trump triggers.

Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
