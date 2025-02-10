© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 10, 2025 at 11:13 PM EST
freeimages/Elvis Santana

1:00: Vision Zero: How can we reduce injuries and deaths on Rochester's streets?

Many Rochester and Finger Lakes residents don't know what 211 is — until they need it. Last year, the service received more than 174,000 calls from people who were in crisis, looking for food or housing or health care. With possible federal funding cuts to food assistance or housing support, 211 expects to see an increase in calls this year. This hour, we discuss how 211's staff is trying to help direct people to services during some of the toughest moments of their lives. Our guests:

  • Jennifer Lake, president and CEO of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes
  • Deborah Turner, director of crisis and referral services for Goodwill of the Finger Lakes
  • Sue DiPiazza, customer service specialist for Goodwill of the Finger Lakes 

Then in our second hour, what changes would you make to Rochester's streets to make them safer? The city's new "Vision Zero" strategy aims to eliminate all traffic deaths and severe injuries. Proposed ideas include reducing speed limits, creating pedestrian priority zones, establishing a bicycle spine network, and more. This hour, our guests preview an upcoming Vision Zero forum, while explaining the plan's costs and benefits. You can join the conversation with your ideas as well. In studio:

  • Kent Gardner, member of the editorial staff at the Rochester Beacon and former chief economist at the Center for Governmental Research
  • Mitch Gruber, member of Rochester City Council
  • David Reilly, principal transportation specialist with the City of Rochester
