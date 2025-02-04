12:00: “A purse of her own:” Susan B. Anthony’s legacy and equity for women in finance

1:00: Episcopal Diocese Bishop Kara Wagner Sherer on political division and how to engage a community

In November 1853, suffragist Susan B. Anthony wrote in her diary, "Woman must have a purse of her own, & how can this be, so long as the wife is denied the right to her individual and joint earnings." At the time of her writing, a married woman's income was considered her husband's property. While much has changed since then, women still face barriers. During its annual birthday luncheon next week, the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House hosts financial analyst and author Lori Van Dusen. This hour, we preview the event and explore the state of women's rights. Our guests:



Deborah Hughes, executive director of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House

Lori Van Dusen, founder and CEO of LVW Advisors, and author of “Running with Grace"

Then in our second hour, comments made by the Episcopal bishop of Washington during a national prayer service last week are still generating buzz. During the service, Bishop Mariann Budde called on President Trump to "have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now." The next day, the President condemned the remarks on social media, calling the bishop "a Radical Left hard line Trump hater." Budde is no stranger to navigating political polarization, nor is the Right Revered Kara Wagner Sherer, the newly consecrated bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester. A focus of her work is uniting and engaging the community, especially at a time when congregations are shrinking and church attendance is down. This hour, she joins us to discuss her work and the role of clergy during a time of division. Our guest:

