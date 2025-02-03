© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

The new trade war with Canada and Mexico

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 3, 2025 at 9:41 AM EST
ehrlif

12:00: The new trade war with Canada and Mexico

1:00: CITY Magazine's first-ever wellness issue

President Trump says Canada should stop complaining about new 25-percent tariffs and agree to become the 51st state of the United States. Canada has responded by "reluctantly" (in their prime minister's words) leveling tariffs of their own. Canadian leaders say the country has been galvanized by the overnight trade war with Trump. Our guests discuss the tariffs, the political and cultural impact, and the idea that the United States should subsume other countries. Our guests:

  • Amit Batabyal, Ph.D., distinguished professor and the Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at RIT
  • Mario Elia, M.D., family physician based in London, Ontario and adjunct professor in the Department of Family Medicine at Western University
  • Norm Friesen, Ph.D., professor of education living in Canada

Then in our second hour, we explore the latest edition of CITY Magazine — the first-ever wellness issue. The CITY team went beyond the buzzy stereotypes to look at not only physical, but spiritual, financial, and cultural wellness. It’s also one of CITY's newsier issues, with an investigative piece on the Hungerford Building and a look at the future of Rochester's oldest church. We discus it all with our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Felipe Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Catt Hsu, owner of Happy Gut Sanctuary
  • Joe Morrell, freelance contributor to CITY Magazine and director of marketing for the Swan Family of Restaurants
  • Veronica Volk, senior editor and producer for WXXI News
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

