Connections

Reducing hospitals’ environmental impact

WXXI News | By Jasmin Singer
Published January 31, 2025 at 8:45 AM EST
Heidi Fritz from Greener by Default is one of the guests today on Environmental Connections.
Heidi Fritz is one of the guests today on Environmental Connections.

12:00: How reforestation combats climate change

1:00: How hospitals are tackling the environmental crisis in healthcare

Today on Environmental Connections — a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you — we’re exploring the innovative efforts of the Carbon Forestry Trust. This Rochester-based nonprofit is addressing climate change through reforestation, aiming to plant one million trees. We’ll discuss their unique approach to land acquisition and long-term forest management, along with the broader impact of these efforts on carbon sequestration and climate resilience.

In-studio:

  • Jen Gillen, Vice President, Carbon Forestry Trust
  • Charlie Oster, Vice President, Real Estate Development at Edgemere

Then, in the second hour of Environmental Connections, we turn our attention to the environmental toll of healthcare. Hospitals are among the most energy-intensive buildings in the U.S., generating significant waste and greenhouse gas emissions. We’ll examine efforts to improve sustainability practices, from energy efficiency to waste reduction, and discuss what more needs to be done to address this growing challenge. Our guests:

Tune in on the last Friday of every month from 12-2pm for Environmental Connections.

*Note: Connections (including Environmental Connections) is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
