Reducing hospitals’ environmental impact

12:00: How reforestation combats climate change

1:00: How hospitals are tackling the environmental crisis in healthcare

Today on Environmental Connections — a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you — we’re exploring the innovative efforts of the Carbon Forestry Trust . This Rochester-based nonprofit is addressing climate change through reforestation, aiming to plant one million trees. We’ll discuss their unique approach to land acquisition and long-term forest management, along with the broader impact of these efforts on carbon sequestration and climate resilience.

In-studio:



Jen Gillen, Vice President, Carbon Forestry Trust

Charlie Oster, Vice President, Real Estate Development at Edgemere

Then, in the second hour of Environmental Connections, we turn our attention to the environmental toll of healthcare. Hospitals are among the most energy-intensive buildings in the U.S., generating significant waste and greenhouse gas emissions. We’ll examine efforts to improve sustainability practices, from energy efficiency to waste reduction, and discuss what more needs to be done to address this growing challenge. Our guests:



(in-studio) Mike Waller, Director of Sustainability at Rochester Regional Health

(in-studio) Jane Van Dis, MD, Co-founder of OBGYNs for A Sustainable Future

(joining remotely) Heidi Fritz, Healthcare Director, Greener By Default

