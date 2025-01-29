Special rebroadcasts: Landon Gray on the future of AI; understanding gene therapy for young children

12:00: Special rebroadcast — Landon Gray on the future of artificial intelligence

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Understanding gene therapy for babies and young children

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

Last fall, Forbes asked if artificial intelligence, or AI, is being overhyped. In this special rebroadcast, we talk to AI strategy consultant Landon Gray about how he sees his field developing. He discusses the speed of change, how companies are currently using AI, and what we should expect in the future. Our guest:



Landon Gray, owner and AI solutions consultant with Identus Consulting

Then in our second hour, when a parent hears their newborn or young child has a genetic condition that could affect the rest of their lives, they may be scared, confused, and have questions about what to do next. Research in gene therapy has led to significant changes in how doctors work with families on those questions. In this special rebroadcast, we sit down with two local mothers who share their families’ stories of accessing care for their children, and we’re joined by the experts who provide that care. Our guests:

