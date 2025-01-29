© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Special rebroadcasts: Landon Gray on the future of AI; understanding gene therapy for young children

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 29, 2025 at 11:03 PM EST
12:00: Special rebroadcast — Landon Gray on the future of artificial intelligence

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Understanding gene therapy for babies and young children

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

Last fall, Forbes asked if artificial intelligence, or AI, is being overhyped. In this special rebroadcast, we talk to AI strategy consultant Landon Gray about how he sees his field developing. He discusses the speed of change, how companies are currently using AI, and what we should expect in the future. Our guest:

  • Landon Gray, owner and AI solutions consultant with Identus Consulting

Then in our second hour, when a parent hears their newborn or young child has a genetic condition that could affect the rest of their lives, they may be scared, confused, and have questions about what to do next. Research in gene therapy has led to significant changes in how doctors work with families on those questions. In this special rebroadcast, we sit down with two local mothers who share their families’ stories of accessing care for their children, and we’re joined by the experts who provide that care. Our guests:

  • Emily Hessney Lynch, parent of a child who received gene therapy
  • Kate White, DPT, physical therapist in the Orthopedics Department at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and creator of Team Teddy 5K, an annual fundraiser for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research
  • Samuel Mackenzie, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor in the Departments of Neurology, Neuroscience, and Pediatrics; and the Center for Health and Technology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Bo Hoon Lee, M.D., assistant professor in the Departments of Pediatrics and Neurology, Child Neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
