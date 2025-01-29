Special rebroadcasts: Landon Gray on the future of AI; understanding gene therapy for young children
12:00: Special rebroadcast — Landon Gray on the future of artificial intelligence
1:00: Special rebroadcast — Understanding gene therapy for babies and young children
We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Last fall, Forbes asked if artificial intelligence, or AI, is being overhyped. In this special rebroadcast, we talk to AI strategy consultant Landon Gray about how he sees his field developing. He discusses the speed of change, how companies are currently using AI, and what we should expect in the future. Our guest:
- Landon Gray, owner and AI solutions consultant with Identus Consulting
Then in our second hour, when a parent hears their newborn or young child has a genetic condition that could affect the rest of their lives, they may be scared, confused, and have questions about what to do next. Research in gene therapy has led to significant changes in how doctors work with families on those questions. In this special rebroadcast, we sit down with two local mothers who share their families’ stories of accessing care for their children, and we’re joined by the experts who provide that care. Our guests:
- Emily Hessney Lynch, parent of a child who received gene therapy
- Kate White, DPT, physical therapist in the Orthopedics Department at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and creator of Team Teddy 5K, an annual fundraiser for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research
- Samuel Mackenzie, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor in the Departments of Neurology, Neuroscience, and Pediatrics; and the Center for Health and Technology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Bo Hoon Lee, M.D., assistant professor in the Departments of Pediatrics and Neurology, Child Neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center