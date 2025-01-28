© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Special rebroadcasts: RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez; which modern artists are voices of their generation?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 28, 2025 at 11:09 PM EST
An electric city bus, painted blue and green, empty of people, parked in a large depot
Jeremy Moule
/
WXXI News
This electric bus, parked in the RTS bus depot, runs through Rochester.

12:00: Special rebroadcast — RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Which modern artists would be considered voices of their generation?

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

In our first hour, we welcome the CEO of Regional Transit Service (RTS), Miguel Velázquez. RTS set out to improve route schedules in 2024, while adding new payment options for customers and making the entire ridership experience more efficient. How effective was that work? In this special rebroadcast, we take listener calls about what they're seeing from RTS, and what they hope to see in public transportation. Our guest:

  • Miguel Velázquez, CEO of RTS

Then in our second hour, the new film, "A Complete Unknown," takes viewers inside the early years of Bob Dylan's musical career. Dylan became known as one of the voices of his generation. Who, today, would earn that recognition? Has the fragmentation of media and the highly produced styles of modern music made it impossible for protest songs to break through? Our guests discuss it in this special rebroadcast:

  • Suzanne Hunt, friend of the late Peter Yarrow and co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards
  • Scott Pukos, communications director for The Little Theatre
  • Zahiya Rolle, Rochester-based singer/songwriter
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.


