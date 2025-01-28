Special rebroadcasts: RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez; which modern artists are voices of their generation?

12:00: Special rebroadcast — RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Which modern artists would be considered voices of their generation?

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

In our first hour, we welcome the CEO of Regional Transit Service (RTS), Miguel Velázquez. RTS set out to improve route schedules in 2024, while adding new payment options for customers and making the entire ridership experience more efficient. How effective was that work? In this special rebroadcast, we take listener calls about what they're seeing from RTS, and what they hope to see in public transportation. Our guest:



Miguel Velázquez, CEO of RTS

Then in our second hour, the new film, "A Complete Unknown," takes viewers inside the early years of Bob Dylan's musical career. Dylan became known as one of the voices of his generation. Who, today, would earn that recognition? Has the fragmentation of media and the highly produced styles of modern music made it impossible for protest songs to break through? Our guests discuss it in this special rebroadcast:

