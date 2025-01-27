© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Amidst book bans and new technologies, pondering the future of libraries

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 27, 2025 at 12:18 AM EST
The Rundel Memorial Library's north terrace along Broad Street and the Genesee River has been opened after repairs to the structural framework supporting the terrace, and work adding art, seating, plantings and more to the street-level space.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
12:00: Amidst book bans and new technologies, pondering the future of libraries

1:00: While new Trump cabinet calls for work requirements for SNAP benefits, a look at programs addressing food insecurity

Over the past several years, an increasing number of states have passed legislation designed to ban certain books from libraries. With the movement growing, librarians have had to learn what the penalties are if they defy certain orders or laws. Meanwhile, technology continues to accelerate. This hour, we discuss the present and future of American libraries with the outgoing (and longtime) director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System, along with her successor and their colleagues. Our guests:

  • Patricia Uttaro, retiring director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Public Library System
  • Emily Clasper, incoming director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Public Library System
  • Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library
  • Emily Hessney Lynch, vice president of the board of trustees for the Monroe County Library System, owner/founder of Serve Me the Sky Digital, and adjunct professor of English and Communication at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, most of the attention for President Trump's cabinet nominees fell on candidates like Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth. But the name Russell Vought might end up being the most powerful. Vought was narrowly confirmed to run the Office of Management and Budget. During his hearings he endorsed work requirements before Americans receive certain benefits. This hour, we discuss programs designed to address poverty — specifically, childhood poverty and food insecurity. Our guests discuss it:

  • Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink
  • TeJay Chess, natural resources educator and climate stewards coordinator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
  • Laurencé Walker, community nutrition educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County
  • Saru Harn, founder of Bhoja Inc.

*Note: Connections is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
