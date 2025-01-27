12:00: Amidst book bans and new technologies, pondering the future of libraries

1:00: While new Trump cabinet calls for work requirements for SNAP benefits, a look at programs addressing food insecurity

Over the past several years, an increasing number of states have passed legislation designed to ban certain books from libraries. With the movement growing, librarians have had to learn what the penalties are if they defy certain orders or laws. Meanwhile, technology continues to accelerate. This hour, we discuss the present and future of American libraries with the outgoing (and longtime) director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System, along with her successor and their colleagues. Our guests:



Patricia Uttaro, retiring director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Public Library System

Emily Clasper, incoming director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Public Library System

Adrienne Pettinelli, director of the Henrietta Public Library

Emily Hessney Lynch, vice president of the board of trustees for the Monroe County Library System, owner/founder of Serve Me the Sky Digital, and adjunct professor of English and Communication at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, most of the attention for President Trump's cabinet nominees fell on candidates like Matt Gaetz and Pete Hegseth. But the name Russell Vought might end up being the most powerful. Vought was narrowly confirmed to run the Office of Management and Budget. During his hearings he endorsed work requirements before Americans receive certain benefits. This hour, we discuss programs designed to address poverty — specifically, childhood poverty and food insecurity. Our guests discuss it:



Julia Tedesco, president and CEO of Foodlink

TeJay Chess, natural resources educator and climate stewards coordinator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County

Laurencé Walker, community nutrition educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County

Saru Harn, founder of Bhoja Inc.

*Note: Connections is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.