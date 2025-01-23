12:00: The local population is getting older; what's next?

1:00: The story of Rochester civil rights legend Constance Mitchell

For the first time in history, 25 percent of Monroe County's population is 60 or older. Nationally, more than 11,000 people a day are turning 65. A lot of the coverage makes the aging population sound like a dangerous trend: a wave, a tsunami. Lifespan wants us to view it differently: an older population means we are living longer, and with the right approach and resources, we can live well. We talk about how with our guests:



Ann Marie Cook, president and CEO of Lifespan

Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Leanne Rorick, board member for the Greater Rochester Area Partnership for the Elderly (GRAPE), and aging services administrator for the Monroe County Office for the Aging

Bibianna Silvera-Portacio, local caregiver

Then in our second hour, a new children's book brings the story of Constance Mitchell to life. Illustrated by local artist Shawn Dunwoody, and co-written by Leslie C. Youngblood, Walter Cooper, Shane Wiegand, and Mitchell's daughter, Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, "Constance Mitchell Stands Up" tells the story of one of Rochester's civil rights pioneers. Our guests talk about the life and stories that they believe everyone in our community should know. Our guests:

