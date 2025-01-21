© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Following the deadly beating of Robert Brooks Sr., prison reform advocates renew calls for change

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:55 AM EST
A prison gate slightly open
Meesh
/
Flickr Creative Common

12:00: Following the deadly beating of Robert Brooks Sr., prison reform advocates renew calls for change

1:00: A local leader's "life-changing" trip to Ghana

Body-cam video shows prison guards in an upstate facility beating a 43-year-old man to death on December 9. It happened at the Marcy Correctional Facility, a prison near Utica. Robert Brooks Sr. died after the extended beating, and now his family wants answers. Governor Hochul has ordered an investigation. But reform advocates have been calling for change since long before this death. Our guests are a husband-and-wife team who share their ideas for how to make the justice system more just. Thomas Gant served 25 years for murder and wants to use what he has learned during his incarceration to help others. In studio:

  • Thomas Gant, community organizer for the Center for Community Alternatives
  • Kerry Gant, board member for the Center for Community Alternatives, and community advocate

Then in our second hour, Shaun Nelms has been a school superintendent, a member of numerous local boards (including WXXI), and the author of a book about leadership. One of his life goals was to take his children to Ghana — to see the beauty, and also to see the "slave castles," which served as the final stopping point before thousands of Africans were sent across the ocean, never to return. Nelms has returned an evangelist for this kind of experiential travel. He joins us to share the range of emotions he experienced. In studio:

  • Shaun Nelms, professor and William & Sheila Konar director of the Center for Urban Education Success at the Warner School of Education, and vice president of community partnerships at the University of Rochester; and author of "Leading with Purpose"
  • Ajoua Jackson, owner of AJ Excursions

*Note: Connections is also live streamed on YouTube. You can watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

