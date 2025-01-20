NPR's coverage of the inauguration; Connections previews the new presidential administration

12:00: NPR's special coverage of the presidential inauguration

1:00*: Previewing the new presidential administration

WXXI brings you NPR's live coverage of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. The president-elect will be sworn in at noon.

Following the inauguration, Evan Dawson and guests discuss the day's historic event, while previewing the new presidential administration. What are your thoughts? What questions do you have? You can join the conversation by calling 844-295-8255 or 585-263-9994, by emailing connections@wxxi.org, or by leaving a comment in the WXXI News YouTube chat, where you can watch the show live. Our guests:



Richard Dollinger, retired judge and state senator

Luis Martínez, management consultant and former candidate for NYS Senate

*Note: Coverage is expected to end at around 1 p.m., but is subject to change. Connections will be live (until 2 p.m.) at the conclusion of NPR's analysis.