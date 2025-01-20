© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

NPR's coverage of the inauguration; Connections previews the new presidential administration

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 20, 2025 at 12:15 AM EST
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.
christingasner/Christin Lola
/
stock.adobe.com
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.

12:00: NPR's special coverage of the presidential inauguration

1:00*: Previewing the new presidential administration

WXXI brings you NPR's live coverage of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. The president-elect will be sworn in at noon.

Following the inauguration, Evan Dawson and guests discuss the day's historic event, while previewing the new presidential administration. What are your thoughts? What questions do you have? You can join the conversation by calling 844-295-8255 or 585-263-9994, by emailing connections@wxxi.org, or by leaving a comment in the WXXI News YouTube chat, where you can watch the show live. Our guests:

  • Richard Dollinger, retired judge and state senator
  • Luis Martínez, management consultant and former candidate for NYS Senate

*Note: Coverage is expected to end at around 1 p.m., but is subject to change. Connections will be live (until 2 p.m.) at the conclusion of NPR's analysis.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.