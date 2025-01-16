© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Under the Desk News, a massively popular source for news on TikTok, comes to Connections

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 16, 2025 at 12:34 AM EST
A person with short dark hair and glasses wearing a dark blue suit, a white button-down shirt, and red and blue checked tie. They are holding a black and red mug that reads "I (heart symbol) Rochester NY" in one hand, and a newspaper in the other hand. An overflowing bowl of colorful cereal is on the desk at which they sit.
Provided
V Spehar

Just three days before a potential TikTok ban takes effect, we sit down with one of the platform's breakout stars: V Spehar, a journalist who has leveraged TikTok to build a community of well over three million followers. Spehar says a TikTok ban would signal the end of free speech in this country – an authoritarian move that would give the government the green light to control or shut down any form of speech it desires. The Biden administration has indicated that TikTok is a threat to national security because of its Chinese ownership and connections to the Chinese government. We talk to Spehar about building an audience, new platforms for journalists, the threat to legacy media, and the claims that TikTok is dangerous. In studio:

  • V Spehar, creator of Under the Desk News
  • Leah Stacy, editor of City Magazine

Then in our second hour, RIT faculty and students are taking sports journalism beyond the stats. Photojournalists are working with Special Olympics athletes to tell their stories in a deeper way. From the highs and lows of competition, to teamwork and camaraderie, to the dedication and passion athletes have for their sports, we explore the stories – and how to capture them – with our guests:

  • Josh Meltzer, associate professor of photojournalism at RIT
  • Jenn Poggi, associate professor of photojournalism at RIT
  • Travis LaCoss, fourth year photojournalism student at RIT
  • Cori Piels, Special Olympics athlete who will be competing in the World Games in Turin, Italy, and mentor for the Genesee Region Special Olympics Athlete Leadership Council
  • Casey Vattimo, senior vice president for external relations at Special Olympics New York

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
