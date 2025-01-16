12:00: Under the Desk News, a massively popular source for news on TikTok, comes to Connections

1:00: Dialogue on Disability – Local photojournalists and Special Olympians take sports journalism beyond the stats

Just three days before a potential TikTok ban takes effect, we sit down with one of the platform's breakout stars: V Spehar, a journalist who has leveraged TikTok to build a community of well over three million followers. Spehar says a TikTok ban would signal the end of free speech in this country – an authoritarian move that would give the government the green light to control or shut down any form of speech it desires. The Biden administration has indicated that TikTok is a threat to national security because of its Chinese ownership and connections to the Chinese government. We talk to Spehar about building an audience, new platforms for journalists, the threat to legacy media, and the claims that TikTok is dangerous. In studio:



V Spehar, creator of Under the Desk News

Leah Stacy, editor of City Magazine

Then in our second hour, RIT faculty and students are taking sports journalism beyond the stats. Photojournalists are working with Special Olympics athletes to tell their stories in a deeper way. From the highs and lows of competition, to teamwork and camaraderie, to the dedication and passion athletes have for their sports, we explore the stories – and how to capture them – with our guests:



Josh Meltzer, associate professor of photojournalism at RIT

Jenn Poggi, associate professor of photojournalism at RIT

Travis LaCoss, fourth year photojournalism student at RIT

Cori Piels, Special Olympics athlete who will be competing in the World Games in Turin, Italy, and mentor for the Genesee Region Special Olympics Athlete Leadership Council

Casey Vattimo, senior vice president for external relations at Special Olympics New York

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.