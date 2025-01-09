Remembering President Jimmy Carter

12:00: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

1:00: The latest on the Los Angeles wildfires

Former President Jimmy Carter will be laid to rest on Thursday. From approximately 9:30-11:30 a.m., WXXI will bring you live coverage of the state funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral. On Connections at noon, we host our second conversation on President Carter’s life and legacy. Our guests share their perspectives on the former president’s impact, and we take your questions and comments. You can join the conversation by calling 844-295-TALK (8255) or 585-263-9994 or by emailing connections@wxxi.org. Our guests:



Matt Flanigan, president and CEO of Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity

Bill Johnson, former mayor of Rochester

Norm Silverstein, recently retired WXXI president and CEO, and former journalist who covered the Carter administration

Then in our second hour, at least five people have been killed and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed as wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area. That’s according to the Associated Press Thursday morning. The fires started Tuesday and were exacerbated by powerful winds, extreme drought, and other weather events. This hour, we talk with Los Angeles residents about what they are experiencing. We’re also joined by a local scientist who helps us understand the role climate change has played in the fires and how climate-related policies could help mitigate future disasters. Our guests:

