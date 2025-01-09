© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Remembering President Jimmy Carter

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 9, 2025 at 12:07 AM EST
Former President Jimmy Carter visited Rochester in May 1991, when he was an invited speaker at Rochester Institute of Technology. Carter is seen here on campus beside RIT's bronze Bengal tiger statue.
Provided photo
/
RIT Archives
Former President Jimmy Carter visited Rochester in May 1991, when he was an invited speaker at Rochester Institute of Technology. Carter is seen here on campus beside RIT's bronze Bengal tiger statue.

12:00: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

1:00: The latest on the Los Angeles wildfires

Former President Jimmy Carter will be laid to rest on Thursday. From approximately 9:30-11:30 a.m., WXXI will bring you live coverage of the state funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral. On Connections at noon, we host our second conversation on President Carter’s life and legacy. Our guests share their perspectives on the former president’s impact, and we take your questions and comments. You can join the conversation by calling 844-295-TALK (8255) or 585-263-9994 or by emailing connections@wxxi.org. Our guests:

  • Matt Flanigan, president and CEO of Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity
  • Bill Johnson, former mayor of Rochester
  • Norm Silverstein, recently retired WXXI president and CEO, and former journalist who covered the Carter administration

Then in our second hour, at least five people have been killed and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed as wildfires continue to ravage the Los Angeles area. That’s according to the Associated Press Thursday morning. The fires started Tuesday and were exacerbated by powerful winds, extreme drought, and other weather events. This hour, we talk with Los Angeles residents about what they are experiencing. We’re also joined by a local scientist who helps us understand the role climate change has played in the fires and how climate-related policies could help mitigate future disasters. Our guests:

  • Nathan Eddingsaas, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry in the School of Chemistry and Materials Science at RIT
  • Dewey Lovett-Gardner, comedic author originally from Bergen, NY, who is now living in Los Angeles
  • Ryan Dawson, Los Angeles resident
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.