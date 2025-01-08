12:00: What's next for Syria? Syrian immigrants share their perspectives

1:00: Which modern artists would be considered voices of their generation?

Around the world, Syrians have watched in awe as the oppressive Assad regime has collapsed. Suddenly, there is hope for return, for a vibrant Syrian future. But there are also questions about the people who will lead Syria — now and in the years to come. We talk to members of the local Syrian community about the monumental changes in Damascus. Our guests:



Fares Albaradan, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for nine years

Guasem Al Ahmad, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for one year

Ahmad Al Abdullah, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for four months

Then in our second hour, the new film, "A Complete Unknown," takes viewers inside the early years of Bob Dylan's musical career. Dylan became known as one of the voices of his generation. Who, today, would earn that recognition? Has the fragmentation of media and the highly produced styles of modern music made it impossible for protest songs to break through? Our guests discuss it:

