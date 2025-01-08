© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

What's next for Syria? Syrian immigrants share their perspectives

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 8, 2025 at 9:15 AM EST
Angiolo Laviziano
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: What's next for Syria? Syrian immigrants share their perspectives

1:00: Which modern artists would be considered voices of their generation?

Around the world, Syrians have watched in awe as the oppressive Assad regime has collapsed. Suddenly, there is hope for return, for a vibrant Syrian future. But there are also questions about the people who will lead Syria — now and in the years to come. We talk to members of the local Syrian community about the monumental changes in Damascus. Our guests:

  • Fares Albaradan, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for nine years
  • Guasem Al Ahmad, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for one year
  • Ahmad Al Abdullah, Syrian immigrant who has been in Rochester for four months

Then in our second hour, the new film, "A Complete Unknown," takes viewers inside the early years of Bob Dylan's musical career. Dylan became known as one of the voices of his generation. Who, today, would earn that recognition? Has the fragmentation of media and the highly produced styles of modern music made it impossible for protest songs to break through? Our guests discuss it:

  • Suzanne Hunt, friend of the late Peter Yarrow and co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards
  • Scott Pukos, communications director for The Little Theatre
  • Zahiya Rolle, Rochester-based singer/songwriter
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.