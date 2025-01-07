Gov. Hochul: NYS Independent Living Centers now included in CDPAP transition

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Independent Living Centers will be included in the new fiscal intermediary structure for the Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Program, or CDPAP.

In simple terms, CDPAP allows people with disabilities to hire, train and retain their own personal care workers. Fiscal intermediaries manage the Medicaid funds used to pay and provide benefits to the personal care workers.

Up until this year, hundreds of organizations, including Independent Living Centers (ILCs), culturally-focused FIs and for-profit companies administered the program. Starting in March 2025, one company, PPL, will administer New York’s entire CDPAP program.

Hochul’s office has faced scrutiny from advocates and consumers of the program, who feel that having choice between FIs is important, as some FIs have different regional and cultural focuses. ILCs are also required by law to be run by at least 50 percent people with disabilities, and had a hand in the creation of the system.

Western New York Independent Living CEO Doug Usiak said, in a press release from the Governor’s office, that including ILCs across the state in this program will provide better support for people with disabilities.

“The inclusion of the Independent Living Centers into this partnership is a recognition of the standard we expect from this program. Thousands of people with disabilities will be assured ILCs will continue to be available to support them as they transfer to the single FI,” Usiak said.

The Governor’s office reports the following 11 ILCs will be included as new CDPAP “facilitators” for the areas they serve:



AIM Independent Living Center

ARISE, Inc.

Finger Lakes Independence Center, Inc.

Independent Living, Inc.

Independent Living Center of the Hudson Valley, Inc. (ILCHV)

Long Island Center for Independent Living, Inc.

Rockland Independent Living Center dba Bridges

Resource Center for Independent Living

Southern Tier Independence Center

The Center for Disability Rights

Western New York Independent Living, Inc.

The Governor’s office says there are now “more than 30 community-based partners” that will work with PPL in administering CDPAP.

They also advised that current consumers can begin the transition process in the following ways:

"Option 1: Call PPL’s support center at 1-833-247-5346 or TTY: 1-833-204-9042 and a PPL team member will help you complete the process.

Option 2: Access PPL@Home by going to PPL’s website at pplfirst.com/cdpap .