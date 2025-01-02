Special rebroadcasts: The state of remote work; holiday recycling 101

12:00: Special rebroadcast — The state of remote work: benefits, challenges, and the latest in Rochester

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Wrapping paper? Christmas trees? We talk "Holiday recycling 101"

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

Downtown office vacancies hit a record high in 2024, according to new research from Georgetown University. "Go back to the office" is a refrain that has come from employers, Governor Hochul, even President Biden. And while the rate of remote work has slowed, it has not reversed. In this special rebroadcast, we discuss the challenge facing cities like Rochester; the remote work movement; and just how much say employers have in getting their workers in to physical spaces. Our guests:



Patrick Dutton, downtown developer and real estate broker with Dutton Properties

Jenn Long, senior content SEO manager at Zoom, working remotely

George Conboy, chair of Brighton Securities

Then in our second hour, can you recycle wrapping paper? The answer is: some, not all, and it's important to know in advance. Many of us will stuff wrapping paper, packaging, boxes, and more into the recycling bins this month. Unfortunately, some materials can't be recycled, and will cause headaches for the staff working these facilities. This special rebroadcast is our annual recycling show. Our guests:

