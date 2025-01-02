© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Special rebroadcasts: The state of remote work; holiday recycling 101

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 2, 2025 at 9:19 AM EST
This stock image shows a person using a laptop computer.
tippapatt
/
Adobe Stock
This stock image shows a person using a laptop computer.

12:00: Special rebroadcast — The state of remote work: benefits, challenges, and the latest in Rochester

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Wrapping paper? Christmas trees? We talk "Holiday recycling 101"

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

Downtown office vacancies hit a record high in 2024, according to new research from Georgetown University. "Go back to the office" is a refrain that has come from employers, Governor Hochul, even President Biden. And while the rate of remote work has slowed, it has not reversed. In this special rebroadcast, we discuss the challenge facing cities like Rochester; the remote work movement; and just how much say employers have in getting their workers in to physical spaces. Our guests:

  • Patrick Dutton, downtown developer and real estate broker with Dutton Properties
  • Jenn Long, senior content SEO manager at Zoom, working remotely
  • George Conboy, chair of Brighton Securities

Then in our second hour, can you recycle wrapping paper? The answer is: some, not all, and it's important to know in advance. Many of us will stuff wrapping paper, packaging, boxes, and more into the recycling bins this month. Unfortunately, some materials can't be recycled, and will cause headaches for the staff working these facilities. This special rebroadcast is our annual recycling show. Our guests:

  • Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
  • Tina Stevens, waste diversion and education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
