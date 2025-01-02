Special rebroadcasts: New words in the dictionary; whose reviews are worth hearing?

12:00: Special rebroadcast — New words in the dictionary in 2024: IYKYK

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Everyone's a critic; so whose reviews are worth hearing?

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

Merriam-Webster added 200 new words to its dictionary in 2024. Cambridge added more than 3,200. If you’re bed rotting or hoping to pass the time as you prep for a bussin’ girl dinner, join us for the conversation, the new words quiz, and the exploration of how language changes over time in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:



Amanda Chestnut, co-founder, curator, and publisher for “In This Moment”

Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books

Linda Sue Park, author of “Prairie Lotus,” “A Long Walk to Water,” and many more

Then in our second hour, a mild critique of some of the most expensive restaurants in the country provoked an insolent response from star chef Thomas Keller, and now there are debates about what kind of criticism is worthy. It used to be that Siskel and Ebert had a lot of sway in cinema, and restaurant reviewers wielded a powerful pen. Now those types of reviewers compete with self-styled influencers with thousands or millions of followers. Everyone can be a critic. So whose reviews are worth hearing? Our guests might not spend $390 on a typical tasting menu in Rochester, but they debate it in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

