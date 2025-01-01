Special broadcasts: BBC correspondents look to 2025; the legacy of President Jimmy Carter

12:00: Special broadcast from the BBC World Service — BBC Correspondents Look Ahead to 2025

1:00: Special broadcast from NPR — "The Life and Legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter"

We bring you special programming on this New Year's Day.

In the first hour, it's a BBC World Service special. We hear from some of the BBC’s finest correspondents as they look ahead to the coming year and predict what 2025 might have in store.

Then in our second hour, it's an NPR special report: "The Life and Legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter." This program features NPR's Ari Shapiro as host and reporting from NPR's Linda Wertheimer as they remember the life and work of the former president.