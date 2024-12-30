12:00: MLK, race, and progress — Previewing the "MLK Living the Dream" series

1:00: Celebrating 50 years of WXXI's Classical 91.5

A Pittsford-based group is bringing back its winter series focused on the themes of MLK, race, and progress. Our guests talk about their views of living in one of the wealthiest communities in the region — and a community that, despite efforts to change this — is not very diverse. We discuss the "MLK Living the Dream" series at length. Our guests:



Kevin Spencer Beckford, founder of the "MLK Living the Dream" series

Julius "JD" Jackson, Jr., pastor of United Church of Pittsford (UCP)

Rashaad Parker, director and filmmaker

Herb Smith, director of the Jazz Trio & Youth Jazz Group

Tharaha Thavakumar, president of Pittsford CommUNITY Inc.

Then in our second hour, fifty years ago this month, WXXI-FM 91.5 hit the airwaves. Before it became the region's home for classical music, it was a mix of music, talk, news, and early NPR programming. We take a tour of our history with our WXXI colleagues, and we look ahead. Our guests:

