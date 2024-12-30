© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

MLK, race, and progress: Previewing the "MLK Living the Dream" series

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 30, 2024 at 12:19 AM EST
An illustration of Martin Luther King Jr standing tall against a cloudy sky, with indistinct figures and the Washington Memorial appearing behind him



A rendition of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr in Washington, D.C.

12:00: MLK, race, and progress — Previewing the "MLK Living the Dream" series

1:00: Celebrating 50 years of WXXI's Classical 91.5

A Pittsford-based group is bringing back its winter series focused on the themes of MLK, race, and progress. Our guests talk about their views of living in one of the wealthiest communities in the region — and a community that, despite efforts to change this — is not very diverse. We discuss the "MLK Living the Dream" series at length. Our guests:

  • Kevin Spencer Beckford, founder of the "MLK Living the Dream" series 
  • Julius "JD" Jackson, Jr., pastor of United Church of Pittsford (UCP) 
  • Rashaad Parker, director and filmmaker
  • Herb Smith, director of the Jazz Trio & Youth Jazz Group
  • Tharaha Thavakumar, president of Pittsford CommUNITY Inc.

Then in our second hour, fifty years ago this month, WXXI-FM 91.5 hit the airwaves. Before it became the region's home for classical music, it was a mix of music, talk, news, and early NPR programming. We take a tour of our history with our WXXI colleagues, and we look ahead. Our guests:

  • Ruth Phinney, program director for WXXI Classical 91.5
  • Brenda Tremblay, morning host and producer for Classical 91.5
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director and afternoon host for Classical 91.5
  • Marianne Carberry, Saturday host of Classical 91.5
  • Dave Dial, WXXI-FM station manager in 1974
  • David Glerum, WXXI music director from 1978 to 1988
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

