Special broadcasts: Tree equity; Jewish music from the Holocaust

We bring you special broadcasts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" today.

12:00: Special rebroadcast — Environmental Connections: What does environmental justice have to do with trees?

1:00: Special broadcast — "Their Music Survives: The Resilience and Revival of Jewish Music from the Holocaust"

In our first hour, Environmental Connections host Jasmin Singer and her guests explore the disparities in tree canopy coverage in Rochester, the environmental and social impacts of those disparities, and the city's efforts to restore tree equity through initiatives like the Urban Forest Master Plan and Reforest Rochester. In this special rebroadcast, we explore how trees can play a role in environmental justice and how communities can get involved in making a difference. Our guests:



TeJay Chess, natural resources educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension

Erin Turpin, tree ambassador for the City of Rochester’s Forestry Division

Jon Schull, biological psychologist and the co-founder of EcoRestorationAlliance

Then in our second hour, a special broadcast about Jewish music from the Holocaust. In the documentary, "Their Music Survives: The Resilience and Revival of Jewish Music from the Holocaust," we meet conductors, musicians, and others rediscovering this lost generation of music and performing it for new audiences worldwide. They’re using this music to educate, to remember, and to correct an historical injustice. To be a Jewish composer or musician under the Third Reich’s reign of terror meant your next note could be your last. At first their works were banned and labeled degenerate, their contributions to the musical canon erased from public display. Later, as the murderous frenzy of the Holocaust exploded in the ghettos and concentration camps, composers and musicians imprisoned there refused to be stilled. On scraps of paper they penciled their inspirations and played their songs, praying that even if they died, their music would survive. Miraculously, it has. This broadcast is produced and hosted by Mat Edelson, former reporter and producer for NPR's Morning Edition.