Connections

Special broadcasts: "A Season's Griot;" "Hanukkah Lights 2024"

WXXI News | By Megan Mack
Published December 25, 2024 at 3:58 PM EST
This stock photo shows Kwanzaa decorations, including seven candles in red, black and green.
This stock photo shows Kwanzaa decorations, including seven candles in red, black and green.

We bring you special broadcasts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" today.

12:00: Special broadcast — "A Season's Griot"

1:00: Special broadcast — "Hanukkah Lights 2024"

Hosted by the late beloved storyteller, Madafo Lloyd Wilson, "A Season's Griot" is an annual one-hour special that captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the "Season’s Griot" family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.

Then in our second hour, it's "Hanukkah Lights 2024." This NPR favorite returns with some of our most loved stories from the archives. We hear “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Jewish Magi” by Allegra Goodman, "How to Spell the Name of God” by Ellen Orleans and “Geek Week" by Rebecca O’Connell.
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

