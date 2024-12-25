Special broadcasts: "A Season's Griot;" "Hanukkah Lights 2024"

We bring you special broadcasts on "Connections with Evan Dawson" today.

12:00: Special broadcast — "A Season's Griot"

1:00: Special broadcast — "Hanukkah Lights 2024"

Hosted by the late beloved storyteller, Madafo Lloyd Wilson, "A Season's Griot" is an annual one-hour special that captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples. The show’s poet laureate, Beverly Fields Burnette, and other members of the "Season’s Griot" family return with familiar and favorite elements of Griot.

Then in our second hour, it's "Hanukkah Lights 2024." This NPR favorite returns with some of our most loved stories from the archives. We hear “Gifts of the Last Night” by Rebecca Goldstein, “Hanukkah Gelt, Hanukkah Money” by Sholem Aleichem, “Gifts of the Jewish Magi” by Allegra Goodman, "How to Spell the Name of God” by Ellen Orleans and “Geek Week" by Rebecca O’Connell.