A freezing rutabaga curl brings joy and competition to Ithaca

WSKG | By Rebecca Redelmeier
Published December 24, 2024 at 11:25 AM EST
Competitors at the 27th Annual International Rutabaga Curl roll their rutabagas toward a target at the end of the course.
Competitors at the 27th Annual International Rutabaga Curl roll their rutabagas toward a target at the end of the course.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
The competition begins once the rutabaga torch has been lit.
The competition begins once the rutabaga torch has been lit.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG news
Competitors participate in the parade of athletes before they roll their rutabagas.
Competitors participate in the parade of athletes before they roll their rutabagas.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
The Rutabaga Choir serenades the crowd with rutabaga-themed lyrics.
The Rutabaga Choir serenades the crowd with rutabaga-themed lyrics.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
Referees make sure no one is breaking any rules, like stepping over the starting line or using a different kind of root vegetable.
Referees make sure no one is breaking any rules, like stepping over the starting line or using a different kind of root vegetable.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
A participants wearing a Star Wars Chewbacca mask, calling himself Chewbaga, prepares to throw.
A participants wearing a Star Wars Chewbacca mask, calling himself Chewbaga, prepares to throw.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
A participant dressed as "Rutabaga Ginsburg" makes it to the finals.
A participant dressed as "Rutabaga Ginsburg" makes it to the finals.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News
Participants hope their rutabagas will land close to the chalk star that marks the target.
Participants hope their rutabagas will land close to the chalk star that marks the target.
Rebecca Redelmeier / WSKG News

During the dark days of December, it can be difficult to find joy out in the cold. In Ithaca, an annual sporting event based around a root vegetable is meant to bring some cheer to the season.

WSKG’s Rebecca Redelmeier attended the city’s 27th Annual International Rutabaga Curl and recorded the sights and sounds of the festivities.
Rebecca Redelmeier
See stories by Rebecca Redelmeier