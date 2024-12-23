Will AI able to surpass human intelligence in 2025?

12:00: Legislators Rachel Barnhart and Susan Hughes-Smith on the Monroe County budget



1:00: Will AI be able to surpass human intelligence in 2025?

The Monroe County budget passed 29-0 earlier this month, but not all lawmakers thought the process was a healthy one. Two Democrats proposed amendments, but those ideas were rejected. Now they're wondering if anyone is permitted to challenge the county executive's budget. But then again — they voted for it! They explain how they believe the public could have been better served. In studio:



Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator, District 17

Susan Hughes-Smith, Monroe County legislator, District 14

Then in our second hour, OpenAI is launching a new artificial intelligence that seems to be the most sophisticated AI yet. Some tech observers are wondering if OpenAI's o3 is an example of artificial general intelligence — a kind of AI that reasons, that doesn't simply focus on singular tasks, and that can surpass human intelligence. We discuss it with our guest:

