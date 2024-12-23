© 2024 WXXI News
Will AI able to surpass human intelligence in 2025?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 23, 2024 at 8:52 AM EST
12:00: Legislators Rachel Barnhart and Susan Hughes-Smith on the Monroe County budget
 
1:00: Will AI be able to surpass human intelligence in 2025?

The Monroe County budget passed 29-0 earlier this month, but not all lawmakers thought the process was a healthy one. Two Democrats proposed amendments, but those ideas were rejected. Now they're wondering if anyone is permitted to challenge the county executive's budget. But then again — they voted for it! They explain how they believe the public could have been better served. In studio:

  • Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator, District 17
  • Susan Hughes-Smith, Monroe County legislator, District 14

Then in our second hour, OpenAI is launching a new artificial intelligence that seems to be the most sophisticated AI yet. Some tech observers are wondering if OpenAI's o3 is an example of artificial general intelligence — a kind of AI that reasons, that doesn't simply focus on singular tasks, and that can surpass human intelligence. We discuss it with our guest:

  • Max Irwin, founder of Max.io and Flower City AI
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
