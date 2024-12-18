12:00: New words in the dictionary in 2024: IYKYK

1:00: Wes Miles of Ra Ra Riot

Merriam-Webster added 200 new words to its dictionary in 2024. Cambridge added more than 3,200. That means it’s time for one of our favorite annual Connections traditions: our discussion – and quiz(!) – about those new words! If you’re bed rotting or hoping to pass the time as you prep for a bussin’ girl dinner, join us for the conversation, the competition, and the exploration of how language changes over time. Our guests:



Amanda Chestnut, co-founder, curator, and publisher for “In This Moment”

Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books

Linda Sue Park, author of “Prairie Lotus,” “A Long Walk to Water,” and many more

At long last, the band behind the Connections theme song is joining us on the show! Ra Ra Riot has roots in the Finger Lakes and Western and Central New York. Its song, “Shadowcasting,” has been the Connections theme since 2014, but the Ra Ra Riot resume has plenty more to enjoy. We talk about the work of creating music and touring worldwide for almost two decades, and whether this region still feels like a kind of home for the band. We also listen to some of Ra Ra Riot’s newest work and discuss the state of the music industry. Our guests:

