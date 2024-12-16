© 2024 WXXI News
Discussing the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO and violent vs. nonviolent movements

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 16, 2024 at 9:41 AM EST
Members of the New York police crime scene unit pick up cups marking the spots where bullets lie as they investigate the scene outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot on Dec. 4.
Stefan Jeremiah
/
AP
12:00: Monroe County Legislator Howard Maffucci on understanding the county budget

Monroe County has a new budget, and it passed unanimously. That's becoming the norm in a county that has seen deep political division for many years. But it didn't come without some debate: whether to cut the tax rate, the budget does; how to allocate funds; which new programs to fund. Legislator Howard Maffucci gives regular community presentations on "how to understand your county budget," and he brings a version of that to Connections. In studio:

  • Howard Maffucci, Monroe County legislator, District 10

Then in our second hour, a growing body of research finds that nonviolent movements are more effective than violent movements in making change. And yet the alleged murderer of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare has a legion of online fans and admirers. Our guests have worked for years on nonviolent action. They talk about their feelings about the assassination, and the online discourse surrounding the hit job. Our guests:

  • Erin Thompson, executive director of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
  • Kit Miller, author of "Culture Shift: Nonviolence at Work" and director emeritus of the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
