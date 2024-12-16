12:00: Monroe County Legislator Howard Maffucci on understanding the county budget

1:00: Discussing the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare's CEO and violent vs. nonviolent movements

Monroe County has a new budget, and it passed unanimously. That's becoming the norm in a county that has seen deep political division for many years. But it didn't come without some debate: whether to cut the tax rate, the budget does; how to allocate funds; which new programs to fund. Legislator Howard Maffucci gives regular community presentations on "how to understand your county budget," and he brings a version of that to Connections. In studio:



Howard Maffucci, Monroe County legislator, District 10

Then in our second hour, a growing body of research finds that nonviolent movements are more effective than violent movements in making change. And yet the alleged murderer of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare has a legion of online fans and admirers. Our guests have worked for years on nonviolent action. They talk about their feelings about the assassination, and the online discourse surrounding the hit job. Our guests:

