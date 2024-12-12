12:00: The state of remote work: benefits, challenges, and the latest in Rochester

Downtown office vacancies hit a record high this year, according to new research from Georgetown University. "Go back to the office" is a refrain that has come from employers, Governor Hochul, even President Biden. And while the rate of remote work has slowed, it has not reversed. We discuss the challenge facing cities like Rochester; the remote work movement; and just how much say employers have in getting their workers in to physical spaces. Our guests:



Patrick Dutton, downtown developer and real estate broker with Dutton Properties

Jenn Long, senior content SEO manager at Zoom, working remotely

George Conboy, chair of Brighton Securities

Then in our second hour, one of the main characters in the new Christmas-themed movie “Red One” is Krampus, a horned figure from folklore who was said to hunt naughty children. If it sounds horrifying, it was meant to be: children were told that Saint Nicholas would bring the well-behaved children gifts, while Krampus would beat them with a birch rod. And maybe eat them. So why are we still so interested in centuries-old myths? Krampus is in new movies and books; Zeus is played by Jeff Goldblum in a new Netflix series. We dive in with our guests:

