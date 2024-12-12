© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

The state of remote work: benefits, challenges, and the latest in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 12, 2024 at 9:27 AM EST
freeimages.com/Zizzy0104

12:00: The state of remote work: benefits, challenges, and the latest in Rochester

1:00: Why are we still interested in centuries-old myths?

Downtown office vacancies hit a record high this year, according to new research from Georgetown University. "Go back to the office" is a refrain that has come from employers, Governor Hochul, even President Biden. And while the rate of remote work has slowed, it has not reversed. We discuss the challenge facing cities like Rochester; the remote work movement; and just how much say employers have in getting their workers in to physical spaces. Our guests:

  • Patrick Dutton, downtown developer and real estate broker with Dutton Properties
  • Jenn Long, senior content SEO manager at Zoom, working remotely
  • George Conboy, chair of Brighton Securities

Then in our second hour, one of the main characters in the new Christmas-themed movie “Red One” is Krampus, a horned figure from folklore who was said to hunt naughty children. If it sounds horrifying, it was meant to be: children were told that Saint Nicholas would bring the well-behaved children gifts, while Krampus would beat them with a birch rod. And maybe eat them. So why are we still so interested in centuries-old myths? Krampus is in new movies and books; Zeus is played by Jeff Goldblum in a new Netflix series. We dive in with our guests:

  • Hannah Davis, founder and executive director of Flower City Folk
  • Jeff Belanger, author of “The Fright Before Christmas: Surviving Krampus and Other Yuletide Monsters, Witches, and Ghosts”
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
