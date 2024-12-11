© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Local veterans react to Pete Hegseth’s comments about women in combat

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 11, 2024 at 11:33 AM EST
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.
christingasner/Christin Lola
/
stock.adobe.com
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.

12:00: Local veterans react to Pete Hegseth’s comments about women in combat

1:00: Behind the scenes of Connections

The nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defense said a few weeks ago that women should no longer be allowed to serve in combat. Pete Hegseth said, “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated.” Now he’s walking back those comments, as his nomination is questioned. Our panelists discuss the contributions of women in the armed services, and the challenge of recruiting more women to serve. Our guests:

  • Tracy LoTemple, U.S. Navy veteran and director of programs at Compeer Rochester
  • Katherine Quinones, retired staff sergeant for the United States Army
  • Jennifer Ocque, specialist who served in Afghanistan
  • Andraé Evans, Irondequoit Town Supervisor and decorated combat veteran

Then in our second hour, WXXI is proud to have one of few live, daily, regional talk shows in the country. During each episode, the Connections team brings you in-depth discussions about issues that matter to you, while inviting you to be part of the conversation. This hour is a chance for listeners to ask the team questions about how the show works and what goes into producing episodes, and to share ideas about what you’d like to hear during future conversations. We also discuss the value of local journalism in the changing media landscape. Join the conversation by calling 844-295-TALK (8255), 585-263-9994, or emailing connections@wxxi.org. Our guests:

  • Evan Dawson, host of Connections
  • Megan Mack, executive producer of Connections
  • Noelle Evans, education reporter for WXXI News
  • Randy Gorbman, news director for WXXI News
  • Denise Young, executive editor for WXXI News
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.