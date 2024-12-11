12:00: Local veterans react to Pete Hegseth’s comments about women in combat

1:00: Behind the scenes of Connections

The nominee for U.S. Secretary of Defense said a few weeks ago that women should no longer be allowed to serve in combat. Pete Hegseth said, “I’m straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective. Hasn’t made us more lethal. Has made fighting more complicated.” Now he’s walking back those comments, as his nomination is questioned. Our panelists discuss the contributions of women in the armed services, and the challenge of recruiting more women to serve. Our guests:



Tracy LoTemple, U.S. Navy veteran and director of programs at Compeer Rochester

Katherine Quinones, retired staff sergeant for the United States Army

Jennifer Ocque, specialist who served in Afghanistan

Andraé Evans, Irondequoit Town Supervisor and decorated combat veteran

Then in our second hour, WXXI is proud to have one of few live, daily, regional talk shows in the country. During each episode, the Connections team brings you in-depth discussions about issues that matter to you, while inviting you to be part of the conversation. This hour is a chance for listeners to ask the team questions about how the show works and what goes into producing episodes, and to share ideas about what you’d like to hear during future conversations. We also discuss the value of local journalism in the changing media landscape. Join the conversation by calling 844-295-TALK (8255), 585-263-9994, or emailing connections@wxxi.org. Our guests:

