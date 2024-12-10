© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Should medical aid in dying be legal in New York State?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 10, 2024 at 10:16 AM EST
Clasped hands on a hospital bed
12:00: Todd Moss on conflicts facing the new presidential administration

1:00: Should medical aid in dying be legal in New York State?

Rochester native Todd Moss is back on Connections, talking about U.S. foreign policy, the challenge for American diplomats, and the transition to cleaner energy technologies. Moss previously served as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Now he's the executive director of the Energy for Growth Hub, which focuses on climate policy and clean energy around the world. Moss discusses the conflicts immediately facing the new Trump administration; the consequences of a more withdrawn U.S. influence; and who needs to decarbonize, and how. Our guest:

  • Todd Moss, executive director of Energy for Growth Hub

In ten U.S. states and in Washington, D.C., legislation often referred to as “medical aid in dying” is legal. The laws allow people who are terminally ill to access medication that helps ends their lives. A proposed New York bill has been debated for about a decade. In June, it again failed to advance in the state legislature. The issue has generated fierce debate: supporters say it would help people avoid suffering and be able to have peaceful deaths; opponents counter that patients may feel pressured to end their lives, especially if they are given inaccurate diagnoses. The debate has raised questions about the roles of patients, physicians, and who should be able to access life-ending drugs, if anyone. This hour, our panelists explain their positions on medical aid in dying. Our guests:

  • Ondi Timoner, director and producer of the film “Last Flight Home,” which chronicles her father’s medically-assisted death in California
  • Chris Hilderbrant, executive director of the Rochester Spinal Association
  • Fritz Longabaugh, lead pastor at Ridgeland Community Church
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.