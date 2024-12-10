12:00: Todd Moss on conflicts facing the new presidential administration

1:00: Should medical aid in dying be legal in New York State?

Rochester native Todd Moss is back on Connections, talking about U.S. foreign policy, the challenge for American diplomats, and the transition to cleaner energy technologies. Moss previously served as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Now he's the executive director of the Energy for Growth Hub, which focuses on climate policy and clean energy around the world. Moss discusses the conflicts immediately facing the new Trump administration; the consequences of a more withdrawn U.S. influence; and who needs to decarbonize, and how. Our guest:



Todd Moss, executive director of Energy for Growth Hub

In ten U.S. states and in Washington, D.C., legislation often referred to as “medical aid in dying” is legal. The laws allow people who are terminally ill to access medication that helps ends their lives. A proposed New York bill has been debated for about a decade. In June, it again failed to advance in the state legislature. The issue has generated fierce debate: supporters say it would help people avoid suffering and be able to have peaceful deaths; opponents counter that patients may feel pressured to end their lives, especially if they are given inaccurate diagnoses. The debate has raised questions about the roles of patients, physicians, and who should be able to access life-ending drugs, if anyone. This hour, our panelists explain their positions on medical aid in dying. Our guests:

