Connections

What would a Bills Super Bowl mean for Western New York?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 9, 2024 at 7:50 AM EST
12:00: What would a Bills Super Bowl mean for Western New York?

1:00: Mary Rosenberger, author of "Freedom Village: A Memoir"

Of the six largest betting sites, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are each favored to reach the Super Bowl on three of them. So what would it mean to the region if the Bills finally reach — or win — a Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era? Taxpayers are paying at least $850 million for a new Bills stadium, and the team is more popular than ever. Economists have tried to parse out the economic impact of a team reaching the Super Bowl. Our guests try to figure out the impact of the Bills finally winning one:

  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5, and recently-converted Bills fanatic
  • Chuck Wade, senior vice president of Brighton Securities
  • Eric Morris, Ed.D., staff economist for Alesco Advisors
  • Doug Emblidge, client advisor at Alesco Advisors

Then in our second hour, it was called Freedom Village, but in reality, it functioned a lot like a religious cult in the heart of the Finger Lakes. Freedom Village is closed now, after operating for decades as an outpost for troubled children. Numerous former residents now say they were abused in various ways. One of them is Mary Rosenberger, who has written a memoir about her experience growing up in Freedom Village. She viewed the pastor as a kind of God-like figure, but now she says she no longer fears him. We discuss how she got out, and what she hopes her memoir can do for others. In studio:

  • Mary Rosenberger, author of "Freedom Village: A Memoir"
  • Gary Craig, Democrat & Chronicle reporter who has covered Freedom Village for years
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.