Molinaro, narrowly defeated after one term, discusses next steps

Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro visited Binghamton this week, meeting with local disability organizations and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce to discuss his plans after he leaves office. Molinaro lost to Democrat Josh Riley in the November election by less than two points.

He told the group that his primary focus during his two-year term representing New York’s 19th Congressional District has been disability justice. Molinaro, whose daughter is on the autism spectrum and has a seizure disorder, said he has worked to push legislation forward through his “Think Differently” initiative.

“We initiated 11 separate pieces of legislation meant to address those living with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities,” Molinaro said. “About half of them were adopted by the House, several were adopted both by the House and Senate in existing bills and became law. And I expect, I'm hopeful one last one will become law before the end of my tenure.”

Molinaro first started the initiative when he was the county executive of Dutchess County. He said it is also a nonprofit, and he plans to focus most of his energy on advocating in the disability services area and supporting local organizations.

“Two years is not a long road. And I love giving voice to this community, I really do,” Molinaro said. “We're working with my successor. We've offered to assist him with constituent work, get situated. I'll leave it at that. I just think we all have worked pretty damn hard to get where we are, and I'm not willing to give it up.”

Some have speculated that Molinaro could run for New York’s 21st Congressional District, now that North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has been nominated for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Molinaro implied that another run for office could be in his future, though he declined to get into specifics.

“I intend to continue to be a public advocate for the people of upstate New York to the extent they want me to be,” Molinaro said. “And at some point in the future, I will ask the voters for the opportunity to continue to serve.”

The close and often contentious race for the 19th District was a rematch between Molinaro and Riley, who both ran for the seat in 2022. Molinaro called this year’s race “ugly,” and said he did not like the way it turned out. But he said he has offered his support to Riley in the transition.

Death of Omer Neutra

Molinaro also expressed condolences for the family of Omer Neutra, an Israeli-American soldier who was confirmed dead Monday.

Neutra grew up on Long Island and deferred enrollment at Binghamton University to join the Israel Defense Forces. He was believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. The Israeli military said it learned Neutra was killed during the Oct. 7 attack last year, when he was 21.

Molinaro called Neutra’s death “heartbreaking and infuriating.”

“This nation should have done more sooner to demand the return of those hostages, and we pray both heartfelt prayers for his family, but all those who knew him,” Molinaro said. “To think that his parents, who became leaders in responding and calling for the return of hostages, now suffer this most painful of attacks, the loss of their own son.”

The Israeli military said Neutra’s body is still in Gaza, held by Hamas.

Hunter Biden pardon

Molinaro also weighed in on the news that President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden on felony gun and tax charges. The sweeping pardon prompted outrage from Republicans, and some Democrats, and sparked debate over the president’s legacy.

Molinaro said the Democratic president’s decision to pardon his son was an abuse of power and called it “B.S.”

“Democracy is a participatory sport, and it demands earnest involvement, and when the system treats those with power and money as if they don't have to follow the rules, everyone else begins to question the very reason to participate in a democracy,” Molinaro said. “That is what's being eroded here. And the president should have allowed his son to be held to the same standard any other child would be anywhere else in this country when they commit crimes.”