© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Earworms: Why we love them, hate them, and how we get rid of the songs that are stuck in our heads

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 5, 2024 at 9:37 AM EST
A woman smiles as she listens to music on pink headphones in front of Christmas decorations
wayhome.studio
/
Adobe
A woman smiles as she listens to music on pink headphones in front of Christmas decorations

12:00: What is driving the rightward shift in many American counties?

1:00: Earworms: Why we love them, hate them, and how we get rid of them

Nearly 90 percent of American counties moved more to the political right in the recent election. What is driving the shift? How durable is the Republican advantage? Monroe County moved rightward by two points. Interestingly, two Finger Lakes counties — Yates and Tompkins — were among the rare counties to shift further left than 2020. Our guest discusses the reddening of America in 2024:

  • Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen

Then in our second hour, are you loving the return of Christmas music season? Or have you already had enough of Mariah Carey and "Carol of the Bells" and the "Little Drummer Boy?" NPR recently dove into the science of earworms — those songs that get stuck in our heads. Our guests are songwriters who seek to write memorable tunes, sometimes with repeatable choruses, but not the kinds that drive us crazy. We even wade into how to get earworms OUT of your head. Our guests:

  • Sarah De Valliere, local songwriter and recording artist
  • James "Jimmie" E. Highsmith Jr., CEO and managing partner of Xperience Live Music Group LLC and Grammy-nominated saxophonist
  • Hannah Maier, music director of the Route on WRUR
  • Taurus Savant, artist, musician, writer, and community advocate
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.