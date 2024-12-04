© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Americans' trust in the medical establishment has declined; how can doctors regain that trust?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 4, 2024 at 1:16 AM EST
12:00: How can public health regain widespread trust?

1:00: Can tariffs protect the auto industry?

President-elect Donald Trump wants Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead and reform public health in America. RFK Jr. has said that vaccines harm children; that HIV does not cause AIDS; that many breakfast cereals should be banned. Scientists say that many of his ideas are entirely devoid of evidence or logic. But they are gaining popularity with an American public that does not think highly of institutions – including the medical establishment. So what can doctors do? What do medical professionals want the public to know? How can public health regain widespread trust? Our guests discuss it:

  • Michael Mendoza, M.D., board-certified family physician, and former Monroe Commissioner of Public Health
  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., director of child health and safety communications for the Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • David Topa, M.D., pediatrician in private practice and soon-to-be assistant medical director at the RIT Student Health Center

Then in our second hour, can tariffs protect the American auto industry? The next presidential administration is preparing to make some major changes to economic policy. We talk to union leaders from the UAW and the IBEW about how they want the working class strengthened. In studio:

  • Dan Maloney, president of the Rochester Area Labor Federation, president of the Rochester Labor Council, and president of UAW Local 1097
  • Ray Ryerse, business manager for IBEW Local 86
