Americans' trust in the medical establishment has declined; how can doctors regain that trust?

President-elect Donald Trump wants Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead and reform public health in America. RFK Jr. has said that vaccines harm children; that HIV does not cause AIDS; that many breakfast cereals should be banned. Scientists say that many of his ideas are entirely devoid of evidence or logic. But they are gaining popularity with an American public that does not think highly of institutions – including the medical establishment. So what can doctors do? What do medical professionals want the public to know? How can public health regain widespread trust? Our guests discuss it:



Michael Mendoza, M.D., board-certified family physician, and former Monroe Commissioner of Public Health

Elizabeth Murray, D.O., director of child health and safety communications for the Golisano Children’s Hospital

David Topa, M.D., pediatrician in private practice and soon-to-be assistant medical director at the RIT Student Health Center

Then in our second hour, can tariffs protect the American auto industry? The next presidential administration is preparing to make some major changes to economic policy. We talk to union leaders from the UAW and the IBEW about how they want the working class strengthened. In studio:

