© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Everyone's a critic; so whose reviews are worth hearing?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 3, 2024 at 11:01 AM EST
STOCK — Restaurant table
Rawpixel.com
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a restaurant table with various dishes filled with food.

12:00: Former Sanders supporters on the rightward shift in many American counties

1:00: Everyone's a critic; so whose reviews are worth hearing?

Since Election Day, Democrats have been searching for answers on how to stop the rightward shift in many American counties. Urban, suburban, rural: most turned redder. Senator Bernie Sanders has a very pointed answer, starting with this view that many voters didn't see Vice President Kamala Harris as authentically driven to solve major economic issues. And now, a number of leading Democrats are wondering if they should give the Vermont Senator more time and emphasis. We talk to former Sanders supporters who are hoping to organize for similar candidates in the future. Our guests:

  • Abigail McHugh-Grifa, former Sanders organizer
  • Kelly Cheatle, artist and community organizer

A mild critique of some of the most expensive restaurants in the country provoked an insolent response from star chef Thomas Keller, and now there are debates about what kind of criticism is worthy. It used to be that Siskel and Ebert had a lot of sway in cinema, and restaurant reviewers wielded a powerful pen. Now those types of reviewers compete with self-styled influencers with thousands or millions of followers. Everyone can be a critic. So whose reviews are worth hearing? Our guests might not spend $390 on a typical tasting menu in Rochester, but they debate it:

  • Thera Clark, sommelier at Pintxo Wine Bar in Canandaigua
  • Chris Grocki, restaurant industry veteran
  • Art Rogers, owner and chef of Lento restaurant in Rochester
  • Joe Morrell, director of marketing and sales at the Swan Family of Restaurants in Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.