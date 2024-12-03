12:00: Former Sanders supporters on the rightward shift in many American counties

1:00: Everyone's a critic; so whose reviews are worth hearing?

Since Election Day, Democrats have been searching for answers on how to stop the rightward shift in many American counties. Urban, suburban, rural: most turned redder. Senator Bernie Sanders has a very pointed answer, starting with this view that many voters didn't see Vice President Kamala Harris as authentically driven to solve major economic issues. And now, a number of leading Democrats are wondering if they should give the Vermont Senator more time and emphasis. We talk to former Sanders supporters who are hoping to organize for similar candidates in the future. Our guests:



Abigail McHugh-Grifa, former Sanders organizer

Kelly Cheatle, artist and community organizer

A mild critique of some of the most expensive restaurants in the country provoked an insolent response from star chef Thomas Keller, and now there are debates about what kind of criticism is worthy. It used to be that Siskel and Ebert had a lot of sway in cinema, and restaurant reviewers wielded a powerful pen. Now those types of reviewers compete with self-styled influencers with thousands or millions of followers. Everyone can be a critic. So whose reviews are worth hearing? Our guests might not spend $390 on a typical tasting menu in Rochester, but they debate it:

