RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez on public transportation in the Greater Rochester area

We welcome the CEO of Regional Transit Service (RTS), Miguel Velázquez. RTS set out to improve route schedules in 2024, while adding new payment options for customers and making the entire ridership experience more efficient. We take listener calls about what they're seeing from RTS, and what they hope to see in public transportation. Our guest:



Then in our second hour, social media platform Bluesky looks a lot like Twitter, or X. And since Election Day, Bluesky has added roughly 10 million new users. It's one of the most popular apps in the app store. It's still dwarfed by X, but is Bluesky a viable competitor? Critics say it's a left-leaning version of Truth Social. Many conservatives are staying away. Is it a bubble? Does that matter? Is it possible for any social app to be a kind of public square? Our guests discuss it:

