© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez on public transportation in the Greater Rochester area

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 2, 2024 at 1:44 AM EST
One of the new hydrogen fuel cell buses that has been added to the RTS fleet. It's part of an effort to meet a 2040 requirement of having a 100% zero emission bus fleet.
Regional Transit Service
/
provided photo
One of the new hydrogen fuel cell buses that has been added to the RTS fleet. It's part of an effort to meet a 2040 requirement of having a 100% zero emission bus fleet.

12:00: RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez

1:00: Is it possible for any social app to be a kind of public square?

We welcome the CEO of Regional Transit Service (RTS), Miguel Velázquez. RTS set out to improve route schedules in 2024, while adding new payment options for customers and making the entire ridership experience more efficient. We take listener calls about what they're seeing from RTS, and what they hope to see in public transportation. Our guest:

  • Miguel Velázquez, CEO of RTS

Then in our second hour, social media platform Bluesky looks a lot like Twitter, or X. And since Election Day, Bluesky has added roughly 10 million new users. It's one of the most popular apps in the app store. It's still dwarfed by X, but is Bluesky a viable competitor? Critics say it's a left-leaning version of Truth Social. Many conservatives are staying away. Is it a bubble? Does that matter? Is it possible for any social app to be a kind of public square? Our guests discuss it:

  • Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator, District 17
  • Emily Hessney Lynch, owner/founder of Serve Me the Sky Digital and adjunct professor of English and communication at Nazareth College
  • Scott Fybush, media consultant
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.