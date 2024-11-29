Lake effect snow warnings to the west and southwest of Rochester this weekend

National Weather Service The National Weather Service has Lake Effect Snow Warnings posted right through the weekend for areas near Buffalo and across the southwestern part of the state.

Lake effect snows will be measured in feet in some parts of Western and Southwestern New York from Friday into Monday.

That’s according to warnings issued by the National Weather Service which said the Chautauqua and Wyoming counties could see 3 to 4 feet of snow in the most persistent snow bands.

Genesee County also has a lake effect snow warning with 6 to 12 inches of snow possible this weekend.

On Friday night, the New York State Thruway Authority announced that all commercial vehicles are banned from the Thruway (I-90) in both directions from exit 46 (Rochester - Corning - I-390) to the PA state line until further notice.

Earlier on Friday, the Thruway Authority announced that due to the lake effect snow, all traffic is banned on I-90 westbound from exit 57 in Hamburg, to the Pennsylvania State Line until further notice.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday that empty and tandem commercial vehicles are banned on I-86 from the Pennsylvania State Line to I-390; also on the Thruway (I-90) from exit 53 to the Pennsylvania state line, and State Route 219 from the Pennsylvania state line to the Thruway.

Hochul told Spectrum News on Friday that she had declared a State of Emergency for Allegany, Erie Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Herkimer, Lewiston, and Jefferson Counties, and St. Lawrence Counties. The governor said that gives the state the ability to assist more with local snow plowing and removal of any debris or helping with the utility lines.

The state has also mobilized more than 3,500 personnel across the state along with hundreds of plow trucks and other equipment.

NYS Thruway Authority / Facebook Heavy bands of lake effect snow were hitting parts of the Ripley and Dunkirk areas in Chautauqua County on Friday

The weekend forecast for the Rochester area this weekend calls for mainly partly cloudy or cloudy conditions and cold weather, with the high only in the 30s.

WXXI meteorologist Josh Nichols said that the Rochester area could see some snow later in the weekend into Monday.

“Lake effect snow off of Lake Ontario will come into play but until probably later Sunday night and Monday,” said Nichols. “And that’s when a band of snow could come in off the south shore of Lake Ontario into Rochester and that could impact the morning drive on Monday.

Gov. Hochul said the state also has more than 100 National Guard members staged in the Buffalo and Niagara County area to assist as needed, along with the State Police and various other state agencies and first responders.

There is also the possibility of several feet of snow in parts of the North Country, east of Lake Ontario including the Watertown and Tug Hill region.

The heavy lake effect snow potentially could also affect the Buffalo Bills-San Francisco 49ers game Sunday night in Orchard Park.



