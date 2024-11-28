Special broadcast: The Splendid Table’s “Turkey Confidential”

Happy Thanksgiving from the Connections crew! We bring you special broadcasts today.

12:00-2:00: The Splendid Table’s “Turkey Confidential”

“Turkey Confidential” is the Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. This year's guests include Paola Velez, author of the forthcoming “Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store;” Joe Yonan, author of “Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking;” Texan chef of Roots Chicken Shack in Dallas, Tiffany Derry; and James Beard award-winning author and cooking teacher, Andrea Nguyen.

Then, Thursday night:

9:00: The Pulse: Thanksgiving disasters, and how to avoid them

Last Thanksgiving, Rachel and Matt Zeitler were visiting family in Virginia, making the rounds to catch up with their siblings and their parents. Rachel was 35 weeks pregnant and feeling good. But after Thanksgiving dinner, her water broke. Doctors at the local hospital said she wasn't in labor yet, so the couple decided to make the four-hour drive back to North Carolina to be closer to home and to their care team. Matt was white-knuckling it the whole time, worried he’d have to deliver their baby on I-95. Thanksgiving doesn’t always work out the way we planned, from medical situations to family feuds and mishaps in the kitchen – like that massive overcooked, dry turkey. On this special episode of The Pulse, we’ll examine some Thanksgiving disasters, and find out how to avoid them. We’ll hear from a turkey farmer whose flock was struck by a disease right before the big day, and we’ll talk to ER doctors about their experiences spending this holiday in the operating room. A Microsoft executive turned chef will show us how to avoid bad dinner outcomes, and a psychologist weighs in on navigating landmines around the dinner table

10:00: Living On Earth Thanksgiving Special: Plant and planet-centered eating, celebrating the "Seven Sisters," and more

As Americans gather to give thanks over a feast, a look at how embracing the plant world in our diets connects to climate, health, and democracy. Also, in some Native cultures, four more staples join the “Three Sisters” of corn, beans, and squash. All of that and more in this special Thanksgiving edition of Living on Earth from PRX.